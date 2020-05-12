Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 case

MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the victim who was found dead after authorities were called to a domestic dispute in rural Merrill after a Monday incident.

Authorities were called to 20139 Echo Road, about 9 miles west of Merrill, Monday around 11:45 a.m. for a domestic dispute, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office. While law enforcement was en route, a person was reported as shot at the location.