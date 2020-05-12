Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 case

by: Kate Lundahl

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Tuesday.

The county tallies a total of 1,453 total COVID-19 cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department.

Those looking for test results can visit LabCorp’s website.

