Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 case

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Tuesday.
The county tallies a total of 1,453 total COVID-19 cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department.
Those looking for test results can visit LabCorp’s website.
