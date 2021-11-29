Dakota County Commissioners approve new back-up energy system

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — An outdated back-up power supply is to blame for several 911 outages in Dakota County, but commissioners hope to have the solution.

The county commissioners approved funding for a new back-up battery for the Dakota County dispatch on Monday afternoon. The project is expected to cost around $22,000.

The current system was put in place in the 90’s and has been causing disruptions to 911 services.

“They’re having some outage problems and have to reset it and we certainly don’t want our 911 system to be down for any period of time at all, if at all possible, so I think it’s important that we get a system in place that can keep it operational,” said Dakota County Commission Chair, Janet Gill.

County commissioners have also agreed to join a federal opioid settlement.