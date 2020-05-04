Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Dakota County Board of Commissioners will vote on resolution on wind energy farms

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution to declare a moratorium on wind energy farms Monday.

In an email obtained by KCAU 9 News, Dakota County Assessor Jeff Curry has raised concerns that it’s unclear how Dakota County taxpayers could see both the short and long-term financial impacts of wind farms at this time.

He said in the email that “my main concern is the real issues with revenue coming from a wind farm with the exemptions they are allowed vs. the financial gain resulting from said wind farms.”

Curry added that giving the go-ahead too soon could further the financial woes that taxpayers are already enduring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said the Board will take all research and feedback provided to them under consideration.

According to South Sioux City Administrator Lance Headquist, one-third of the city’s power comes from wind energy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories