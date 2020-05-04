Dakota County Board of Commissioners will vote on resolution on wind energy farms

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution to declare a moratorium on wind energy farms Monday.

In an email obtained by KCAU 9 News, Dakota County Assessor Jeff Curry has raised concerns that it’s unclear how Dakota County taxpayers could see both the short and long-term financial impacts of wind farms at this time.

He said in the email that “my main concern is the real issues with revenue coming from a wind farm with the exemptions they are allowed vs. the financial gain resulting from said wind farms.”

Curry added that giving the go-ahead too soon could further the financial woes that taxpayers are already enduring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said the Board will take all research and feedback provided to them under consideration.

According to South Sioux City Administrator Lance Headquist, one-third of the city’s power comes from wind energy.