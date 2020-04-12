Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Dakota County announces first positive case of COVID-19

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) announces the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday.

The case is a woman in her 30s and health officials have started a contact investigation.

DCHD said all close contacts of those testing positive for the virus will be notified by public health officials and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

The health department said any more information will be released when the investigations are completed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories