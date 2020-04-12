Dakota County announces first positive case of COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) announces the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday.

The case is a woman in her 30s and health officials have started a contact investigation.

DCHD said all close contacts of those testing positive for the virus will be notified by public health officials and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

The health department said any more information will be released when the investigations are completed.