Dakota County adds one new COVID-19 case, no new deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported one additional case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 1,754.

Health officials confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 33.

DCHD isn’t providing the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

The county’s health department said out of the 5,210 tests performed that 3,456 of them came back negative.

