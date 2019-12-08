Dakota Co. agencies team up for first-ever Fill a Squad Car event to give back to children

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Also giving back to the kids on Saturday, the South Sioux City Police Department put their squad car to good use.

Partnering with Emerson, Homer and Dakota City Fire, the South Sioux City PD hopes to make the holidays a little bit brighter for local kids by holding their first-ever Fill A Squad Car toy drive.

In front of South Sioux Hy-Vee police and fire collected donations and stuffed them in the police vehicle that will soon be delivered to Dakota County youngsters.

“Its just that we do a lot of fire prevention stuff with children and police do it too, we just want them not to be afraid to of us in uniform, you know, they can come to us and we help whenever we can where ever we can,” said Tarry Daum, with Emerson Fire.

If you missed them at Hy-Vee, you can still drop off donations to the South Sioux City Law Enforcement Center until December 18.

