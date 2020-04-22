Woodbury’s first COVID-19 death worked at Dakota City’s Tyson plant

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – New details were released concerning Woodbury County’s first COVID-19 death. The man was an employee at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, Nebraska.

Siouxland District Health announced the man’s death on Tuesday, saying he was between the ages of 61 and 80 years and died at home.

Tyson Foods provided additional information to KCAU 9 in a statement Wednesday. The company said it is deeply saddened by the loss of a team member at their Dakota City plant and that they continue to take steps to keep the virus from spreading inside its plants.

We’re deeply saddened by the loss of a team member from our Dakota City plant, and are keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers. Tyson has been addressing COVID-19 concerns since January. That’s when we formed an internal COVID-19 task force in January 2020 and began isolating team members who could be at-risk by virtue of their travel. By the end of February, we had limited business travel, educated our team members about COVID-19 through digital signage, videos and other communications; encouraged sick team members to stay home by relaxing attendance policies, increased sanitation/disinfection efforts and implemented restrictions on visitors to our facilities. In March, we were one of the first food companies to start taking worker temperatures before they enter our facilities and workers with a temp of 100.4 degrees or higher are sent home, and we were actively sourcing protective face coverings before the CDC released its recent guidance advising that individuals wear facial coverings. Statement from Tyson Foods

A Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa, recently suspended operations after a recent outbreak of the coronavirus.