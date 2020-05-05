Dakota City Tyson Foods plant temporarily delays reopening

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – After four days of deep cleaning, the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City is delaying its reboot of production.

In a company statement, Tyson said the following:

We continue to work through processing the large amount of testing data for our 4,300 team members and therefore have decided to temporarily delay the reopening of our Dakota City facility. From Tyson Foods

Tyson said it is notifying team members with a report for work instructions based on the individual’s test results and care and will provide additional updates on a revised re-opening timeline shortly.