Dakota City to reopen City Hall on July 1

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of Dakota City will be reopening City Hall on July 1.

City officials will be implementing the following strategies to protect their workforce from the virus while ensuring the continuity of operations as they re-open City Hall:

No one who has COVID-19 should be at City Hall

Has been exposed to someone with the virus in the past 14 days

Has a temperature of over 100.4 degrees

Has a new or worsening cough, difficulty of breathing, body aches, sore throat, changes in taste or smell

Or has recently traveled outside of the U.S.

PUBLIC

People are being encouraged to continue handling business via the drive-thru window, dropbox, email, fax, mail, or telephone.

No more than two individuals will be allowed in the Customer Service Office at any given time and are encouraged to wear a face covering.

They must stick to the minimum social distancing guideline of six feet, which there will be an “X” marked on the floor within the Customer Service Office.

No additional parties will be admitted into the Customer Service Office

No waiting inside City Hall

No public restrooms

People must leave immediately after their transaction is complete.

If they don’t observe safety provisions, then they’ll be asked to conduct their business via drive-thru window, dropbox, email, fax, mail, or telephone.

The Dakota City City Hall is accepting cash, check, credit/debit card, and money order as the forms of payment.

“We will closely follow the Federal and State guidelines for controlling the COVID-19 virus. Please understand that these guidelines may change rapidly.” From the City of Dakota City, Nebraska

City officials mention they will provide any changes as effectively as they can on the City’s website and Facebook page.

