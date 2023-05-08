DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Bells rang from coast to coast today for Bells Across America. The event honored firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Roughly 60 first responders and community members gathered at the Dakota City Fire Department for a ceremony honoring those across the United States and in their community who’ve lost their lives.

In 2016, the Dakota City Fire Department lost Captain Andy Zalme, Captain Eric Speck, and Lowell Satterwhite in the line of duty.

“They went on a fire call or rescue call that day and unfortunately they never got to go home that day to their families,” said Fire Chief Clint Rasmussen, with the Dakota City Fire Department. “They made the ultimate sacrifice to this community, so this is just a small token of our appreciation that we can do and honor them on this service.”

According to the United States Fire Administration, roughly 30 firefighters have lost their lives this year protecting their communities.