Dakota City Public Library to reopen on July 1

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota City Public Library will be reopening on July 1.

The public library has updated its hours to Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

City officials will be implementing the following strategies to protect their workforce from the virus while ensuring the continuity of operations as they re-open the public library:

No one who has COVID-19 should be at the public library

Has been exposed to someone with the virus in the past 14 days

Has a temperature of over 100.4 degrees

Has a new or worsening cough, difficulty of breathing, body aches, sore throat, changes in taste or smell

Or has recently traveled outside of the U.S.

PUBLIC

No more than 10 people, including staff, in the library at one time.

Visitors will be limited to 30 minutes in the library with computer time also being limited to half an hour.

People must maintain at least six feet of social distancing.

Please use sanitizer upon arrival and departure.

The restrooms will NOT be available to the public until further notice.

There will be NO toys or games available.

People are being encouraged to wear masks and to find their materials, check out, and leave to ensure time for others.

There will be masks available at the door of the library.

Those who don’t follow the safety provisions will be asked to conduct their business via the dropbox or over the phone.

“We will closely follow the Federal and State guidelines for controlling the COVID-19 virus. Please understand that these guidelines may change rapidly.” From the City of Dakota City, Nebraska

All of the public library’s programs have been canceled until Fall 2020.

City officials mention they will provide any changes as effectively as they can on the City’s website and on the library’s Facebook page.

