Dakota City Mayor declares state of emergency

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Mayor of Dakota City declared a state of emergency Friday.

The declaration authorized the expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources and the invoking of the mutual aid agreements by the mayor.

The mayor will also be allowed to apply to the State of Nebraska for assistance from the Governor’s Emergency Fund and any other resources he deems necessary.

Following the declaration, the City Council adopted a resolution (Resolution 2020-9) to temporarily suspend all disconnection for non-payment.

Dakota City’s City Hall will be closed to the public, but business can be conducted online, over the phone, or at the drive-thru window.

The Dakota City Public Library will also be closed to the public.

The city said essential services such as electricity, water, wastewater, police, fire and EMS will continue to be provided.

For more information contact City Hall at 402-987-3448.

