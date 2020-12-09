Dakota City man sentenced for meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Dakota City man was sentenced on Monday in Sioux City for meth conspiracy.

According to a release, Tyler Tinken, 37, of Dakota City, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to more than 3 years in federal prison.

Evidence showed that from July 2019 through November 14, 2019, Tinken was involved in a conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine in the Humboldt and Sac County areas. On multiple occasions in September and October 2019, Tinken distributed just over a pound of pure methamphetamine to individuals cooperating with law enforcement. During a search of Tinken’s vehicle and residence in November 2019, law enforcement seized over 650 grams of pure methamphetamine that Tinken intended to distribute to others.

Tinken was to 47 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. Tinken was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on a date yet to be set.