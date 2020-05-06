Dakota City man killed by train

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – A Dakota City man was killed by a train on Sunday.
According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 210 Street and Highway 77.
Kris Alan Andersen, 41, of Dakota City was on foot when he was struck by a train, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The incident remains under investigation.
