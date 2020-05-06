Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Dakota City man killed by train

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb. Union Pacific Corp. reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – A Dakota City man was killed by a train on Sunday.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 210 Street and Highway 77.

Kris Alan Andersen, 41, of Dakota City was on foot when he was struck by a train, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories