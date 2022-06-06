DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) – A local fire department hosted a tournament over the weekend in hopes of raising funds.

The Dakota City Fire Department held a golf fundraiser at the Covington Links Golf Course. The event featured four-people teams entering a tournament.

Participants began playing golf at 10 a.m. and had a total of 18 holes to play alongside a meal and golf cart for a $60 entry fee.

A $5,000 prize was offered for anyone who could get a hole in one, and the Dakota City Fire Chief explained why the event was important to the department.

“It’s been a good, good golf tournament. Good fundraiser for the Dakota City Fire Department to raise funds. So, like I said, all the funds goes back into the community to help fire and rescue equipment,” said Dakota City Fire Chief Clint Rasmussen.

There were 42 teams involved in the fundraiser, which made a total of 168 golfers.