Dakota City Fire Department honors fallen brothers

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Bells Across America is a nationally held memorial for fallen firefighters. In Dakota City, the fire department held their annual ceremony to honor the lives of their own fallen brothers.

The service is part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend held in Emmitsburg, Maryland each year. The Dakota City service is one of 19 nineteen bell-ringing ceremonies scheduled to take place across the United States.

The department lost three firefighters in the line of duty: Captain Andy Zalme, Captain Eric Speck, and Firefighter Lowell Satterwhite. Those who knew them, gathered at the station to remember their service.

Dakota City Fire Chief Clint Rasmussen told KCAU 9 that we should be thankful of firefighters’ service.

“In appreciation of their service, if it’s volunteer or professional, these men and women are serving their community, and they end up doing it very well, and hopefully every day that they get to go home to their loved ones,” Rasmussen said.

In 2020, there were 87 firefighters lost in the line of duty nationwide, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.