Dakota City Fire Department adds new tankers to their fleet

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Dakota Fire Department added some additions to its fleet.

People gathered at the fire station to see the department’s new additions. Two new tankers replaced two of the department’s over 20-year-old tanks. A cost of $240,000 for both trucks provided by the Dakota-Covington Rural Board.

Chief Clint Rasmussen said they are much appreciated.

“By better response, better safety features for the firemen and make sure they’re getting to the scene, obviously no one wants to have a house fire, but when they do, we like to have the best technology, the best equipment to get there and serve the community,” said Rasmussen.

The new trucks will go into service this coming Saturday and one of the old trucks will be given to their sister station in Jackson, Nebraska.