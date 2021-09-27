Dakota City Fire and Rescue holds recruitment open house

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dakota City Fire and Rescue is looking for volunteers.

The department held a recruitment open house Sunday, demonstrating some of the skills it takes to be a firefighter. It was in order to show the community how important volunteer departments are and to also find those who would be interested in joining.

“Younger people to step up. We are an aged fire department, but it’s always nice to see the new blood coming in want to help and serve their community,” Dakota City Fire Chief Clint Rasmussen said.

If you live within one mile of Dakota City and would like to volunteer, you can click here.