Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Dakota City declared a snow emergency for Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Dakota City Mayor Yacevich has issued a snow emergency that will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Snow Emergency means that all parked vehicles must be moved off the Snow Emergency Routes for plowing.

The Dakota City Emergency Routes are:

  • Broadway/IBP Avenue from Highway 77 to 164th Street
  • Locust Street from 9th Street to 20th Street
  • Myrtle Street from 10th Street to 20th Street
  • Walnut Street from 14th Street to 21st Street
  • Willow Street from 16th Street to Dodge Avenue
  • 20th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
  • 16th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
  • 21st Street from Broadway to Willow Street

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories