Dakota City declared a snow emergency for Tuesday at 12 p.m.

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Dakota City Mayor Yacevich has issued a snow emergency that will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
A Snow Emergency means that all parked vehicles must be moved off the Snow Emergency Routes for plowing.
The Dakota City Emergency Routes are:
- Broadway/IBP Avenue from Highway 77 to 164th Street
- Locust Street from 9th Street to 20th Street
- Myrtle Street from 10th Street to 20th Street
- Walnut Street from 14th Street to 21st Street
- Willow Street from 16th Street to Dodge Avenue
- 20th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
- 16th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
- 21st Street from Broadway to Willow Street
