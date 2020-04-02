Dakota City closes parks & recreation assets in response to COVID-19 pandemic

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Dakota City is temporarily closing its public parks and recreation assets in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Playgrounds, baseball fields, basketball & tennis courts, shelters, soccer fields, and the Cottonwood Cove Campground are all closed the City announced Thursday.
The Jim Cahill Memorial Trail and the parks themselves will remain open for public use along with the boat ramp with access the Missouri River.
