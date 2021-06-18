Dakota City asking residents to conserve water use

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Dakota City is asking residents to conserve their water use until further notice.

According to a Facebook post, the City of Dakota City is asking City residents to voluntarily conserve water to avoid extended water pumping time. Normal demand requires 12 pumping hours per day and the current demand requires 18 pumping hours per day.

The city said they need to reduce the peak daily demand from 4 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



The city is requesting residents with street addresses ending in even numbers to limit outdoor water usage, including watering lawns and washing vehicles, to Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.



Those with addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to limit outdoor water usage to Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.