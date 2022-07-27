SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday is Miracle Treat Day at local Dairy Queens.

On Thursday, $1 of every Blizzard sold in Siouxland will go to helping kids at UnityPoint-Saint Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

All the money raised will go to help families like Paris Hough and her mother Taylor get through difficult times.

Paris was born in a vegetative state and now is a happy 10-year-old and the Children’s Miracle Network Champion for 2022.

“Being able to see the growth and the outcome that they can give to somebody else I think is a beautiful thing and that’s why they should see families like mine,” said Taylor Hough.

Siouxland Dairy Queens have been participating in Miracle Treat Day for the past 15 years.