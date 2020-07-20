Dairy Queen cancels Miracle Treat Day due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This year, Dairy Queen’s (DQ) Miracle Treat Day will not be happening.

According to Sioux City DQ’s Facebook post, International Dairy Queen has decided to cancel 2020’s Miracle Treat Day because of COVID-19.

Officials said there are still going to be a couple of things in store for the rest of the year that will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN).

The Siouxland Dairy Queen will be hosting CMN Blizzards for the Kids, an opportunity for businesses to pre-order Blizzard treats that they can pick up on July 30.

The proceeds, $1 of every Blizzard treat that’s sold, will go to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

Miracle Treat Day is a fundraiser to help the CMN. For more information, see the Facebook post below.

