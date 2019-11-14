Dairy milk alternatives causing decline in dairy consumption

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In past generations, many American families had a glass of cow’s milk with every meal, hoping to build healthy bones and other important vitamins found in milk.

Cjay, Stauber, the manager of Complete Nutrition, explained the benefits of milk.

“It’s high in protein, good source of carbs and also it has calcium,” said Stauber.

But even with those health benefits, many Americans are choosing not to consume dairy for a variety of health reasons.

Tobe Hamilton, a non-dairy consumer, explained why he thinks families are turning away from dairy milk.

“I think families are being like “Hey, we don’t need to put all of this milk in our babies and all of this dairy. There’s other alternatives,” said Hamilton.

As dairy sales dropped by 1.8 billion dollars last year, the global market for milk alternatives is booming, and is expected to top 18 billion dollars this year.

“A couple of decades ago, you didn’t have almond milk, coconut milk. They even have pea milk now. They have a bunch of things like that, so there’s a lot of different options and you didn’t have that before,”said Stauber.

While more options serve as a benefit to local consumers, milk farmers will be impacted by the change as Dean Foods plans to sell most of the company to the Dairy Farmers of America.