Daddy Daughter Date Night kick-offs event with family night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland dads had a chance to dance as well, but Wednesday night was for other activities.

On Wednesday, Daddy Daughter Date Night 2020 began at the Long Lines Family Rec Center in Sioux City.

About 70 folks attended the first night, which was for the whole family.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation holds the annual event to help fathers and their daughters to spend time together.

“I look forward to it. [I] absolutely love it,” said Faith Hamann, daughter.

“Been bringing her since she was five and now she’s 13 and this is [my other daughter’s] first year coming here, she just turned five in November. It’s really great to have two daughters come with me now,” said Clint Hamann, Faith’s dad.

This year’s theme is “Winter Wonderland.”

The date night has events going through Friday, with events for just dads and daughters.

There are still a few tickets remaining, and they are $15 each.