Daddy Daughter Date Night 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Annual Daddy Daughter Date Night hosted by Sioux City Parks and Recreation is returning on four separate nights in February this year.

The Daddy Daughter Date Night will be held on February 4, 5, 6, and 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

This year’s theme is “Winter Wonderland”.

New this year will be a family night where anyone can purchase tickets. Family night will take place on the first night, February 4.

The remaining three nights, February 5, 6, and 7, will be reserved for dads and their daughters only.

The date night is open to dads with daughters ages five and up.

Dads and their daughters are invited to an evening of festivities, catered dinner by Central Catering, DJ services by Complete Weddings, and photo booths by Complete Weddings.

Everyone must purchase a ticket to attend this event.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased by February 3.

Last year’s Daddy Daughter Date Nights sold out. Sioux City Parks and Recreation anticipates that all four days this year will also sell out.

Tickets are $15 a person and includes a souvenir photo to take home.

For more information, you can visit the Sioux City Parks and Recreation website and find the special events tab, or get registered for the event by clicking here. You can also purchase tickets over the phone by calling Sioux City Parks and Recreation at 712-279-6126.