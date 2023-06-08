SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Commuters rejoice, a construction project in Sioux City is finally complete! This means at least one less detour to worry about in town.

City officials announced that the Dace Avenue Bridge over the Floyd River is now re-opened.

The avenue was closed off due to the reconstruction of the bridge deck and the replacement of street pavement.

Additionally, barrier walls were replaced and light poles were installed. They also did approach paving and widened the bridge to accommodate a 10-foot trail on the south side of the bridge.