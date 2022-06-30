SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced a project that aims to replace and improve the Dace Avenue bridge.

The Dave Avenue Bridge Reconstruction – Bridge Deck Replacement Project is scheduled to begin on July 5. The construction is set to take place in one stage and will close traffic from Floyd Boulevard to Bluff Road. The section of Dace Avenue is anticipated to be completed around the middle of December.

A detour will be set up and take drivers down Floyd Boulevard, 4th Street, and Lewis Boulevard.

The project includes the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, barrier rails, sidewalk, and light poles. The bridge is also going to be widened in order to accommodate a 10-foot bike trail on the south side of the bridge.