SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Work has resumed on the Dace Avenue Bridge reconstruction project.

As a result of the construction, Dace Avenue from Floyd Boulevard to Bluff Road will be closed.

Due to weather delays, construction for the final work began on April 10, instead of April 3. All work is anticipated to be completed by June 2023.

A detour utilizing Floyd Boulevard, 4th Street, and Lewis Boulevard will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regard to this closure.

Detour for the Dace Ave. bridge reconstruction closure.

This project includes the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, barrier rails, sidewalk, and light poles on the Dace Avenue Bridge over the Floyd River. In addition to these improvements, the bridge will also be widened to accommodate a 10-foot bike trail on the south side of the bridge.

The Dace Avenue Bridge Reconstruction project was awarded to Dixon Construction, April 4, 2022, in the amount of $2,852,286.70