SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City announced the closure of Dace Avenue between Floyd Boulevard and Bluff Road.

The closure will begin Thursday morning and is expected to be done by Saturday, June 19.

A detour using Floyd Boulevard, 4th Street, and Steuben Street will be posted.

The road is being closed to allow for Union Pacific Rail Road to complete their improvements to the rail crossing in the area.

Drivers are asked to go slowly, obey traffic signals, and proceed cautiously.