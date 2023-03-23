SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Engineering Division announced the resumption of construction on the Dace Avenue Bridge.

According to the release, construction will begin on Monday, April 3, with completion anticipated in June. Remaining work to be completed on the bridge includes barrier rails, installation of light poles, and approach paving.

Construction will be completed in stages with road closures and detours taking place accordingly. The first stage will block Dace Avenue to all traffic, from Floyd Boulevard to Bluff Road. Detour signs utilizing Floyd Boulevard, 4th Street, and Lewis Boulevard will be posted.

Image courtesy of The City of Sioux City Engineering Division

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division advises motorists to reduce speeds, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs in regards to this closure.