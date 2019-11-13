DACA arguments strike a cord in Siouxland

Local News
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The DACA arguments are striking a cord with folks here in Siouxland.

According to the most recent census numbers, nearly 19% of those who live in Sioux City are Hispanic and in South Sioux City, that number is much higher, at 48%.

“They are productive members of our society and we need to find a way to allow them to continue. Many of them are parents now, they work in our community, they have children, they’re raising families but they don’t have a sense of permanence,” said Karen Mackie, Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

