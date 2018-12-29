Cyclones hit the road minus a team road warrior Video

SAN ANTONIO, TX - When the Iowa State University football team hits the road Brandon Erickson is also on the road. He regularly drives the team's equipment truck for games, not in Ames. But that's not the case for Friday night's Cyclones appearance at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, TX.

"I was signed up to do the bowl game and then this fell through," said Brandon Erickson who would rather be on the road with Iowa State than in a cancer treatment center in Mason City.



"Went to TCU, and right after the TCU game was when I noticed that something wasn't right. When I first got the call, and they said, hey, you've got cancer, I was like "holy moly" but once I did more research met with the specialists, they said once you go through the surgery and the chemo, it's going to be all gone and my state of mind was much better," said Erickson.



Since he got his diagnosis in October, Brandon and the doctors have worked hard to get him right.

Dr. Joginder Singh, Mercy Cancer Center: "He is a very strong person and actually he is a role model for some of our other patients."

Brandon's using this time away from the team as an opportunity to help others by encouraging them to get checked out if they think something's not right.



"You know it's all right, it's kind of in the men's world, taboo, we don't really like to talk about what's going on," added Brandon.



And he knows his job will be waiting for him when he comes away with a victory over cancer. "I think if a person has good aspirations of hey I can do this," said Erickson.

