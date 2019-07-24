Breaking News
Cyclists critically injured on day 3 of RAGBRAI

NEAR INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCAU)-

Two cyclists are hospitalized tonight after crashing on the 3rd leg of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

According to a hospital spokesman, a 22-year-old woman with head injuries was flown from outside of Indianola by air ambulance. A second rider, a 57-year-old man was injured badly enough to be sent by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital.

The riders are said to be in critical condition.

That crash happening around 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon while RAGBRAI participants were making their way from Winterset to Indianola.

