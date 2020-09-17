Cyclists celebrate first bike lane in Sioux City

On Thursday the city took steps to make Sioux City more friendly to cyclists by unveiling its first bike lane.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Starting Thursday, Sioux City has its very first bike lane, and cyclists say they couldn’t be happier about it.

“We were the largest city in the county to our knowledge without having done this so several places, so this is a start and I know the city plans to extend this in the years ahead and we have bike lanes being painted this fall on Riverside Boulevard, too,” said Bob DeSmidt, a board member of Siouxland Trails Foundation and a member of Sioux City Active Transportation Board.

On Thursday, the city took steps to make Sioux City more friendly to cyclists by unveiling its first bike lane.

“I think the community has just been taking advantage of trails as they come open. I know for one I’m a runner, I’m a cyclist, I’m a stroller pusher, I see particularly in the pandemic our trails have been used our public recreation has been used,” said cyclist Graham McGaffin.

Mayor Pro Tempore Dan Moore says the move will help bridge the gap between the city’s existing trails.

“One of the biggest advantages, of course, is connecting our trials to our public streets so people can get from their homes and businesses, a safe route to get to the trails about enjoy our trails,” said Moore.

“One of our long term goals has always been to have access from where people live. Our trails at one time didn’t connect were getting a lot of connections done and the city has vastly improved its maintenance of trails,” said DeSmidt.

Moore says we can expect to see many more bike lanes in Sioux City the next few years.