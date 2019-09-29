Cyclist killed after vehicle hits bike near Pierson, Iowa

PIERSON, Iowa (KCAU) – A 57-year-old cyclist is dead after being hit by a car Saturday morning in Woodbury County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the collision occurred near the intersection of County Road D-12 and Lucas Avenue about miles west of Pierson Saturday around 6:30 in the morning.

Officials said that 19-year-old Aaron Albert of Mondamin, Iowa was driving east on D-12 when he struck the backside of a bicycle that was driving the same direction.

The rider of the bicycle was 57-year-old Kent Harfst of Webster City, Iowa.

Officials say the crash happened near the top of a hill while it was still dark outside.

Harfst was life-flighted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

