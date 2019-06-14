Cyclist injured after being hit by a pickup in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police are investigating a serious accident Thursday night involving a cyclist and a pickup truck. Police say the accident happen shortly after 6 pm on 3rd Street, not far from the Hard Rock Casino Battery Park where a country music concert is being held.

Police say a man on a bike was crossing the intersection of 5th Street and Wesley Way when a dark-colored RAM 1500 pickup truck collided with the cyclist. Police say the truck dragged the cyclist for 10 to 15 feet before stopping.

The injured cyclists was taken to MercyOne Siouxland. Police are not commenting on the man's condition.

Police say there appears to be no connection between the accident and the outdoor concert at Hard Rock's Battery Park, however, emergency personnel working at the concert were able to offer aid at the scene of the accident.