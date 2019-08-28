Cybersecurity experts discuss how changing technology affects businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A panel of cybersecurity experts came together Wednesday morning to discuss the impacts that changing technology can have on businesses.

The discussion took place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Wednesday morning. It was put on by PC Matic and the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

The panelists talked to businesses about how to use technology and how to maintain their security at the same time.

“If you listened during the panel, we do some creative things at Wells to get peoples attention around cybersecurity. You really need to get people bought into the idea that it’s important, and it needs to be a part of your culture,” Wells CIO and panelist Ryan Schaap said.

Another town hall will be put on later. The next one will focus on siouxland manufacturing and how technology impact that industry in the area.