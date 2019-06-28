Cybersafe Parent: Spoofing protection Act

A new Nebraska law will soon be in effect, making it illegal for callers to engage in "spoofing" practices with the intent to defraud, harm, or wrongfully obtain anything of value.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A new Nebraska law will soon be in effect, making it illegal for callers to engage in “spoofing” practices with the intent to defraud, harm, or wrongfully obtain anything of value.



Spoofing is when telemarketers use a false ID to make it appear that the phone call is coming from a trusted source.



Introduced by Senator Steve Halloran of Hastings, the new law will give the Attorney General’s office the authority to investigate and charge those who use robocalls and spoofing call tactics.



Federal legislation to prevent spoofing and robocalls is also being considered.



The Nebraska law becomes effective September 1.

Halloran would like to remind people that this may not prevent all spoofing calls, and that it may take a while to stop them all; but this is a start in the right direction.



For more information on this bill, you can visit www.nebraskalegislature.gov. You can also report a spoofing incident by contacting the Nebraska Attorney General’s office at 402-471-2683 or by visiting www.protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov.