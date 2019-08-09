Cyberbullying: No longer are the biggest bullies on the playground

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Thanks to the rapid growth of the internet and social networks, kids don’t have to be on the street to be at risk.

According to Dosomething.org 95 percent of teens in the U-S are socially online on a daily basis. More than 1 in 3 young people between the ages of 12 and 17 say they have been bullied. No longer are the biggest bullies on the playground.

“You can either put your kid away and not let him have access to the world and hope they turn out ok. Not likely. Or you teach them as they get older the reality of what we see online,” said Kevin Metcalf a cyber expert.



Statistics show girls are 3 times more likely to be bullied online than boys. That’s just one of the worrisome statistics we came across today.