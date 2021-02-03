Woodbury County among select Iowa counties where CVS, Walgreens pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, a nursing home resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine by a CVS Pharmacist at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Harlem neighborhood of New York. The push to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus is hitting a roadblock: A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for about 32,000 Iowans age 65 or older through two big-chain pharmacies.

IDPH said unused vaccines that were originally allocated to the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program have been redistributed to a limited number of CVS and Walgreens pharmacies in selected counties.

The COVID-19 vaccine are reserved for people age 65 and older and officials said this is a one-time, additional allocation of the vaccine.

WALGREENS

Starting on February 3, Iowans age 65 or older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a Walgreens store located in one of the following counties below. View registration information here and register online here.

Black Hawk

Cerro Gordo

Des Moines

Dubuque

Johnson

Polk

Pottawattamie

Scott

Woodbury

CVS

Beginning on February 4 at 8 a.m., Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a CVS store at one of the counties listed below. View registration information here and register online here.

Black Hawk

Dallas

Linn

Polk

People can register online for a vaccine appointment at a participating CVS or Walgreens near them.

To schedule an appointment at a Walgreens location, click here and click here to see the registration guide.

Those who want to schedule an appointment at a CVS location, click here and click here to view the registration guide.

The appointments are limited to the number of vaccines available at each location. If you’re not able to secure one of these vaccine appointments, health officials said to be assured that more vaccines are coming to the state on a weekly basis.

Health officials ask people to be patient as the vaccines arrive in the coming months and to also continue the measures to slow the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, staying home if feeling sick and to get tested if you’ve been exposed or are feeling sick.