Cushing, Iowa residents asked to boil water
CUSHING, Iowa (KCAU) - The City of Cushing has issued a drinking water advisory.
The city said that the advisory is due to a scheduled loss of pressure on Wednesday when they made a connection to the distribution system.
Residents are asked to boil the water before use of drinking, brushing teeth, and food preparation.
Water should be boiled for a minute and cooled before use. Bottled water could be used also.
The city warns that when water service is restored, the water may be discolored and there may be air in the pipes. They recommend turning faucets on slowly and then letting it run for a few minutes until the water is clear.
Water samples were collected and will be tested. The city will notify residents when the advisory is lifted.
