CSADV changing its name to SafePlace

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland organization that helps those who experience domestic violence is changing its name.

The Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence is being renamed SafePlace starting July 1.

The organization’s executive director, Robin McGinty, said the new name more accurately represents the organization.

“One of the reasons we changed our name was to reflect what we do and what we offer those in the community who are fleeing violence in their homes. And that’s a safe place,” McGinty said.

SafePlace helps adults and children who experience domestic violence by providing support, advocacy, and a safe environment.

All services, including safe shelter, support groups, advocacy and education are offered free of charge. Anyone who needs help or wants to volunteer should call 712-258-7233 or 1-800-982-7233.

