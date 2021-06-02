Cruizin’ with Pride event taking place this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are being welcomed to join a vehicle parade in support of Pride Month.
Siouxland Pride Alliance is hosting “Cruizin’ with Pride” event on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Last year, organizers were coming up with ways to celebrate Pride Month and still social distance.
Participants will meet at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center parking lot where they can decorate their vehicles in support of the LGBTQ community.
Participants will start the cruise heading north on Nebraska Street to 18th Street and then south on Pierce Street. They will turn at 4th Street to head east on Historic 4th Street.