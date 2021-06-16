Cruizin’ with Pride event taking place in Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are being welcomed to join a vehicle parade in support of Pride Month.
Siouxland Pride Alliance is hosting “Cruizin’ with Pride” event on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Last year, organizers were coming up with ways to celebrate Pride Month and still social distance.
Participants will meet at the Morningside Public Library parking lot where they can decorate their vehicles in support of the LGBTQ community.
Participants will start the cruise by driving the Morningside Loop before heading south on Lakeport Road.
It’s a free family-friendly event that’s open to anyone who supports the community.