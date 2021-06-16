Cruizin’ with Pride event taking place in Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are being welcomed to join a vehicle parade in support of Pride Month.

Siouxland Pride Alliance is hosting “Cruizin’ with Pride” event on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Last year, organizers were coming up with ways to celebrate Pride Month and still social distance.

Participants will meet at the Morningside Public Library parking lot where they can decorate their vehicles in support of the LGBTQ community.

Participants will start the cruise by driving the Morningside Loop before heading south on Lakeport Road.

It’s a free family-friendly event that’s open to anyone who supports the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Kid’s Thursdays
June 17 from 10-11am
Sioux City Public Museum
“It’s a Treasure Hunt!”
Fee is $1 per child per session

Municipal Band Father’s Day Concert
June 20 at 7:30pm
Grandview Park Bandshell

Victorian Day at the Mansion
June 23 for ages 7-10
10a-Noon
Fee is $8/member, $10/non-member
Peirce Mansion at 2901 Jackson Street
Join us for a morning of Victorian crafts and games and a special treat.

Cottonwood Days in Dakota City, NE
Saturday, June 26
Cottonwood Cove Park

Hands on History Saturdays
Sioux City Public Museum
June 26  10am-Noon
“Early Technology”
Learn about Sioux City history with “touch and see” stations containing artifacts as you tour the gallery at your own pace.

Summer STEM Lab
Sioux City Public Museum
June 29
Ages 6-8 from 9-11:30am
Ages 9-12 from 12:30-3pm
Get your geek-on this summer with science experiments, engineering challenges and hands-on fun with STEM activities.

Kid’s Thursdays
July 1 from 10-11am
Sioux City Public Museum
“Monkeys and Dragons”
Fee is $1 per child per session

Estherville Flight Breakfast
July 4 from 7-11am
Estherville Airport
Enjoy pancakes, eggs and sausage while watching planes fly in. Check out a hot air balloon and the Avera Emergency Helicopter. Fun free activities for the kids including face painting. Plane rides are also available! www.Estherville.org

Hands on History Saturdays
Sioux City Public Museum
July 10  10am-Noon
“Pioneer Life”
Learn about Sioux City history with “touch and see” stations containing artifacts as you tour the gallery at your own pace.

Dig it! Paleontology
July 13
Sioux City Public Museum
Ages 6-8 from 9-11:30am
Ages 9-12 from 12:30-3pm
Discover fossil creatures from the past including dinosaurs, marine animals and mammals. Examine fossils up close and determine characteristics of different species.

Kid’s Thursdays
July 15 from 10-11am
Sioux City Public Museum
“Amazing Dinosaurs”
Fee is $1 per child per session

Hands on History Saturdays
Sioux City Public Museum
July 24  10am-Noon
“Made by Hand”
Learn about Sioux City history with “touch and see” stations containing artifacts as you tour the gallery at your own pace.

Estherville Sweet Corn Days
August 5-8, 2021
Estherville’s biggest festival has something for everyone! Family fun night, parade, street dance, food and craft vendors, inflatables, river float and so much more!

Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment
August 21 from 10a-4pm
August 22 from 10am-3pm
1000 Larsen Park Road
Free children’s activities on Saturday from 10a-1pm

Fright Hike
October 30th
Head to Fort Defiance State Park in Estherville for a frightful hike through the woods. This unique haunted experience is one you will never forget. Want to not be quite so scared join us during our Lights on Hour from 6-7pm or come for the full scare from 7-10pm!

