Cruizin’ with Pride event taking place in Morningside

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Kid’s Thursdays

June 17 from 10-11am

Sioux City Public Museum

“It’s a Treasure Hunt!”

Fee is $1 per child per session

Municipal Band Father’s Day Concert

June 20 at 7:30pm

Grandview Park Bandshell

Victorian Day at the Mansion

June 23 for ages 7-10

10a-Noon

Fee is $8/member, $10/non-member

Peirce Mansion at 2901 Jackson Street

Join us for a morning of Victorian crafts and games and a special treat.

Cottonwood Days in Dakota City, NE

Saturday, June 26

Cottonwood Cove Park

Hands on History Saturdays

Sioux City Public Museum

June 26 10am-Noon

“Early Technology”

Learn about Sioux City history with “touch and see” stations containing artifacts as you tour the gallery at your own pace.

Summer STEM Lab

Sioux City Public Museum

June 29

Ages 6-8 from 9-11:30am

Ages 9-12 from 12:30-3pm

Get your geek-on this summer with science experiments, engineering challenges and hands-on fun with STEM activities.

Kid’s Thursdays

July 1 from 10-11am

Sioux City Public Museum

“Monkeys and Dragons”

Fee is $1 per child per session

Estherville Flight Breakfast

July 4 from 7-11am

Estherville Airport

Enjoy pancakes, eggs and sausage while watching planes fly in. Check out a hot air balloon and the Avera Emergency Helicopter. Fun free activities for the kids including face painting. Plane rides are also available! www.Estherville.org

Hands on History Saturdays

Sioux City Public Museum

July 10 10am-Noon

“Pioneer Life”

Learn about Sioux City history with “touch and see” stations containing artifacts as you tour the gallery at your own pace.

Dig it! Paleontology

July 13

Sioux City Public Museum

Ages 6-8 from 9-11:30am

Ages 9-12 from 12:30-3pm

Discover fossil creatures from the past including dinosaurs, marine animals and mammals. Examine fossils up close and determine characteristics of different species.

Kid’s Thursdays

July 15 from 10-11am

Sioux City Public Museum

“Amazing Dinosaurs”

Fee is $1 per child per session

Hands on History Saturdays

Sioux City Public Museum

July 24 10am-Noon

“Made by Hand”

Learn about Sioux City history with “touch and see” stations containing artifacts as you tour the gallery at your own pace.

Estherville Sweet Corn Days

August 5-8, 2021

Estherville’s biggest festival has something for everyone! Family fun night, parade, street dance, food and craft vendors, inflatables, river float and so much more!

Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment

August 21 from 10a-4pm

August 22 from 10am-3pm

1000 Larsen Park Road

Free children’s activities on Saturday from 10a-1pm

Fright Hike

October 30th

Head to Fort Defiance State Park in Estherville for a frightful hike through the woods. This unique haunted experience is one you will never forget. Want to not be quite so scared join us during our Lights on Hour from 6-7pm or come for the full scare from 7-10pm!