January Cross Check Cancer event canceled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – January’s Cross Check Cancer event has been canceled for 2021.

Officials with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Foundation along with the Sioux City Musketeers have decided to cancel this fundraising event which raises awareness for cancer.

In two years, Cross Check Cancer has raised more than $42,000.

President of the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Foundation Susan Unger said canceling the event was a difficult decision to make, but “we knew it was ultimately the responsible thing to do. There are still plenty of opportunities to make an impact in Siouxland with your donation, and we encourage folks to do so.”

Online donations can be made on their website. Anyone with questions can call Stacey Selk at 712-279-3295.