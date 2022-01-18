SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers‘ annual cancer benefit raised more than $55,000 during the game.

According to a recent release, the Sioux City Musketeers raised $55,588 during the 3rd Cross Check Cancer event in partnership with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s. The proceeds have been designated to go toward cancer awareness and funds for local families impacted by several types of cancer.

The release indicated that nearly 1,000 Siouxlanders attended the event, and $3 dollars of every ticket was donated.

An auction was held for the purple game jerseys, which raised $40,750 after the game was over. Additionally, T-shirts and other items were also sold to raise funds.

The Sioux City Musketeers have partnered with the UnityPoint Health – St Luke’s Foundation for more than a decade, and have raised more than $500,000 at benefit games.

Elizabeth Rol from the St. Luke’s Foundation said through the funding of the events, they were able to get pneumonography machines and chairs for the hospital.

Musketeers President Rich Zaber said the benefits started with ‘Pink in the Rink’ to join the people that are fighting cancer.

‘Pink in the Rink’ were benefit games which proceeds specifically went to breast cancer research, and featured pink ice and matching pink jerseys. The benefit games were eventually changed to the lavender ‘Cross Check Cancer’ to include all types of cancers.