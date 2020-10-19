Crop Hunger Walk turns into Hunger Drive

Sunday Morning dozens of people came out to the annual crop hunger walk, but this year they remained in their cars while supporting their cause.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Sunday morning, dozens of people came out to the annual crop hunger walk, but this year they remained in their cars while supporting their cause.

“I feel good about it because I do know we have hungry everywhere even in our neighborhoods and now that I’m retired I’m hoping to put even more time into it,” said Hohl.

Joan Hohl has been participating in the Crop Hunger Walk for years. She says while this year’s walk looks different, it’s just as important.

“I love doing this walk. I’ve done it for years and years and year and year. First of all, in memory of my daughter who loved doing it, and that gave me an incentive to keep doing it to keep it going to keep getting more people involved and do our best to drive down hunger,” said Hohl.

“Now more than ever people are needing help with food items and food donations. And I know the Community Action Agency is in especially need of canned food items for their assistance, so we hope that this is a way that we can help those people who come to them needing food,” said Shelley Hexom with the Crop Walk.

This year, because of COVID-19, the walk became a drive. More than a dozen cars caravanned from Grace United Church to the Community Action Agency.

“This is kind of a fun way where we will see each other from a safe COVID-friendly distance yet still be able to spread our message and do what we do,” said Hexom.

Once the cars got to the Community Action Agency, the drivers unloaded food donations from their vehicles to help fight hunger in Siouxland.