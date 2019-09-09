CROP Hunger Walk to celebrate 50 years in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The annual CROP Hunger Walk will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this coming October.

Over at Grace United Methodist Church, they held a rally to get people geared up the occasion. Churches, businesses and other organizations stopped by to get materials to make this the biggest walk yet.

“We just want to get people involved. Maybe you did the CROP walk when you were younger, maybe you’ve heard friends talk about doing the CROP walk and you’ve always thought about it, today’s kind of the day to come in, learn about it, see what you can do to apart of that,” said CROP Walk volunteer, Shelley Hexom.

The CROP Walk will be held on Sunday, October 20th starting at Grace United. They hope to collect $30,000 to go towards fighting hunger and poverty around the world and around the block.