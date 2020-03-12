Crofton Community School takes precautions after student tests presumptive positive for virus

CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) – After a student tested presumptively positive of COVID-19 in the Crofton School District, the school and community are taking precautions.

All schools in the Crofton Community School District will be closed at least until Friday in an attempt to keep as many students healthy as possible.

“I panicked a little bit, but I think rather than panic and people get so scared, to turn to the Lord and say some prayers,” said Peggy Coke of Bloomfield.

Many students in the town of Crofton are self-quarantining after one student tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

“We determined to close the school down for the rest of this week while we determine more information, observe the health department and state as they collect more information on more students so we can be preventative so nothing else spreads to community members, staff members, and other students, of course,” said Crofton Schools Superintendent Chris Look.

Officials say the infected student attended the Nebraska High School Girl’s Basketball State Tournament in Lincoln last week, raising concerns about how many people might have been exposed to the virus.

“Certain rows of seating at certain games are more at risk, so they are pinpointing it. I have no idea and don’t want to know who is affected, but we are all affected if any member of our community is affected,” said Crofton Mayor Sharol Lawhead.

The school is in the process of deep cleaning the building to stop the spread of the disease, but some in the community are still worried.

“I wish the town the best. I hope that this suspect case is never confirmed and everyone stays healthy,” said Lawhead.

Lawhead also wanted to make sure those over the age of 60 take extra precautions by washing their hands regularly and avoiding large crowds.

Please use the following links to access the latest update from the Health Department. Please read and follow their guidelines. Feel free to call them at 402-336-2406 with any questions.https://t.co/6q5eWNIIeuhttps://t.co/Jwxbkmwuga — Crofton Warriors (@CroftonWarriors) March 11, 2020

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.